Dr. Ore-Ofeoluwatomi Adesina, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ore-Ofeoluwatomi Adesina, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Moran Pediatric Eye Clinic6400 Fannin St Ste 1800, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 559-5200Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Limited To Official University Duties On5656 Kelley St Fl 2, Houston, TX 77026 Directions (713) 566-5100
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
My mom has been seen by Dr. Adesina twice the past 2 month and has been exceptional in his patient interaction. He explains things and is genuinely concerned about his patients.
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356501522
- Moran Eye Ctr-U Utah
- Dean McGee Eye Inst U OK Med Ctr
- University of Oklahoma
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Ophthalmology
