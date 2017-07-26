Overview

Dr. Ore-Ofeoluwatomi Adesina, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Adesina works at Moran Pediatric Eye Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.