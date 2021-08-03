Dr. Oral Waldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oral Waldo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oral Waldo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Margate, FL. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Locations
HCA Florida Broward Cardiology - Margate2964 N State Road 7 Ste 110, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 691-3632Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldo?
Love, Love, Love Dr. Waldo...he his very attentive and explains your issues throughly. My husband wants Dr. Waldo as his Cardiologist.
About Dr. Oral Waldo, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1124313176
Education & Certifications
- Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
- Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
- Howard University College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldo has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.