Dr. Oral Alpan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alpan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oral Alpan, MD
Overview
Dr. Oral Alpan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Reston Hospital Center and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Alpan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amerimmune8260 Greensboro Dr Ste A15, McLean, VA 22102 Directions
-
2
O&o Alpan LLC11212 Waples Mill Rd Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (571) 308-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alpan?
About Dr. Oral Alpan, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Turkish
- 1881788610
Education & Certifications
- National Insts Health
- Suny
- Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alpan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alpan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alpan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alpan works at
Dr. Alpan has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alpan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alpan speaks Spanish and Turkish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alpan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alpan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.