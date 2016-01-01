See All Allergists & Immunologists in McLean, VA
Dr. Oral Alpan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Oral Alpan, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Oral Alpan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Reston Hospital Center and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Dr. Alpan works at Amerimmune in McLean, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amerimmune
    8260 Greensboro Dr Ste A15, McLean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    O&o Alpan LLC
    11212 Waples Mill Rd Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 308-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fauquier Hospital
  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alpan?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Oral Alpan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Oral Alpan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alpan to family and friends

    Dr. Alpan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alpan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Oral Alpan, MD.

    About Dr. Oral Alpan, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881788610
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Insts Health
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Suny
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oral Alpan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alpan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alpan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alpan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alpan has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alpan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alpan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alpan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Oral Alpan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.