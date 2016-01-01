Overview

Dr. Oral Alpan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Reston Hospital Center and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Alpan works at Amerimmune in McLean, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.