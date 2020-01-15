Dr. Or Shachar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shachar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Or Shachar, MD
Overview
Dr. Or Shachar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Shachar works at
Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but great reviews for Dr. Shachar. I travel two hours to see him and I would not be comfortable with another physician treating me. He works with me to give me the best comfort level for my condition.
About Dr. Or Shachar, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- New York University School of Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shachar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shachar speaks Hebrew.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Shachar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shachar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shachar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shachar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.