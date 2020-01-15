See All Neurologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Or Shachar, MD

Neurology
4.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Or Shachar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Shachar works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Memory Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Memory Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 68 ratings
Patient Ratings (68)
5 Star
(54)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jan 15, 2020
I have nothing but great reviews for Dr. Shachar. I travel two hours to see him and I would not be comfortable with another physician treating me. He works with me to give me the best comfort level for my condition.
Jan 15, 2020
Photo: Dr. Or Shachar, MD
About Dr. Or Shachar, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew
NPI Number
  • 1497709612
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Internship
  • New York University School of Medicine
Medical Education
  • Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Or Shachar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shachar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shachar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shachar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shachar works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shachar’s profile.

68 patients have reviewed Dr. Shachar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shachar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.