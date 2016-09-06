Overview

Dr. Opeyemi Daramola, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Middletown, NY. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.



Dr. Daramola works at Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown, NY with other offices in West Nyack, NY, Monroe, NJ, Plainsboro, NJ and Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.