See All Otolaryngologists in Mansfield, TX
Dr. Opeoluwa Daniyan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Opeoluwa Daniyan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Opeoluwa Daniyan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Hospital Mansfield.

Dr. Daniyan works at ENT at Texas Health Mansfield in Mansfield, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT at Texas Health Mansfield
    2302 Lone Star Rd Ste 220, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 267-9708

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Hospital Mansfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Thyroid Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Daniyan?

Nov 15, 2022
If you are in need of a phenomenal Otolaryngologist/ENT physician, then I admonish you to look no further! Dr. Opeoluwa Daniyan is it!! I had ongoing MAJOR issues with my sinuses for nearly three decades. I couldn't smell. I had constant reoccurring sinus infections. My nose was completely blocked in both nostrils, and consequently, I was a mouth breather. Even after four different ENT physicians and having undergone six sinus surgeries, I suffered. But then I met Dr. Daniyan. She quickly diagnosed my problem and immediately after surgery I could breathe through my nose for the first time in 27 years! 15 days post surgery, my sense of smell returned! It has now been 7 months post surgery and I’ve had no congestion and my sense of smell has remained in tact. I’m so grateful for Dr. Daniyan. She is highly intelligent and truly skilled in her craft. The LORD has definitely blessed the works of her hands. The office staff are also very kind and professional too. You won’t have any regrets.
L.E. — Nov 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Opeoluwa Daniyan, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Opeoluwa Daniyan, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Daniyan to family and friends

Dr. Daniyan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Daniyan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Opeoluwa Daniyan, MD.

About Dr. Opeoluwa Daniyan, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1770979395
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Opeoluwa Daniyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Daniyan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Daniyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Daniyan works at ENT at Texas Health Mansfield in Mansfield, TX. View the full address on Dr. Daniyan’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniyan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Opeoluwa Daniyan, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.