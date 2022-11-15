Dr. Opeoluwa Daniyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Opeoluwa Daniyan, MD
Overview
Dr. Opeoluwa Daniyan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Hospital Mansfield.
Locations
ENT at Texas Health Mansfield2302 Lone Star Rd Ste 220, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 267-9708
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Hospital Mansfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If you are in need of a phenomenal Otolaryngologist/ENT physician, then I admonish you to look no further! Dr. Opeoluwa Daniyan is it!! I had ongoing MAJOR issues with my sinuses for nearly three decades. I couldn't smell. I had constant reoccurring sinus infections. My nose was completely blocked in both nostrils, and consequently, I was a mouth breather. Even after four different ENT physicians and having undergone six sinus surgeries, I suffered. But then I met Dr. Daniyan. She quickly diagnosed my problem and immediately after surgery I could breathe through my nose for the first time in 27 years! 15 days post surgery, my sense of smell returned! It has now been 7 months post surgery and I’ve had no congestion and my sense of smell has remained in tact. I’m so grateful for Dr. Daniyan. She is highly intelligent and truly skilled in her craft. The LORD has definitely blessed the works of her hands. The office staff are also very kind and professional too. You won’t have any regrets.
About Dr. Opeoluwa Daniyan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1770979395
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniyan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Daniyan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Daniyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniyan.
