See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Marietta, GA
Dr. Opeoluwa Akinnusi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Opeoluwa Akinnusi, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Opeoluwa Akinnusi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo

Dr. Akinnusi works at StrongTower Behavioral Healthcare, LLC in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Clarence McDanal, MD
Dr. Clarence McDanal, MD
2 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    StrongTower Behavioral Healthcare, LLC
    3750 Palladian Village Dr Ste 110, Marietta, GA 30066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 592-7995

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Akinnusi?

    Dec 05, 2017
    Brilliant physician! She addressed my questions & concerns before I even had to ask. Spent the time I needed with her & never felt rushed. Obviously stays educated on what is new & on top of her specialty! Office staff very nice as well! Thank you!!
    — Dec 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Opeoluwa Akinnusi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Opeoluwa Akinnusi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Akinnusi to family and friends

    Dr. Akinnusi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Akinnusi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Opeoluwa Akinnusi, MD.

    About Dr. Opeoluwa Akinnusi, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770731713
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University at Buffalo
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Opeoluwa Akinnusi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akinnusi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akinnusi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akinnusi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akinnusi works at StrongTower Behavioral Healthcare, LLC in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Akinnusi’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Akinnusi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akinnusi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akinnusi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akinnusi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Opeoluwa Akinnusi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.