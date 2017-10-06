See All Pediatricians in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Onyinye Okezie, MD

Pediatrics
4 (56)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Onyinye Okezie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Okezie works at Onyinye Okezie M.D INC in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    500 Old River Rd Ste 110, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 370-0777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergies
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergies

Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Circumcision Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GEMCare
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of San Joaquin
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    Oct 06, 2017
    I love Dr. Okezie. She listens to all of my concerns and gives advice.
    Bakersfield, CA — Oct 06, 2017
    About Dr. Onyinye Okezie, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Edo, Igbo and Spanish
    • 1952415838
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Onyinye Okezie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okezie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Okezie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Okezie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Okezie works at Onyinye Okezie M.D INC in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Okezie’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Okezie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okezie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okezie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okezie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

