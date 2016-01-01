Dr. Balogun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onyinye Balogun, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Onyinye Balogun, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Radiation Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1962728949
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Balogun has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balogun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
