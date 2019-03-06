See All General Surgeons in Bowling Green, KY
Dr. Onyeoziri Nwanguma, MD

Dr. Onyeoziri Nwanguma, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Onyeoziri Nwanguma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. 

Dr. Nwanguma works at Surgical Weight Loss Program in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Medical Center Surgical Weight Loss Program
    825 2nd Ave Ste A4, Bowling Green, KY 42101 (270) 796-6333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center At Bowling Green

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 06, 2019
    Dr. Nwanguma is a wonderful surgeon and has a great bedside manner. His staff treats you like you are part of their family. If you are considering weight loss surgery, I would highly recommend making an appointment to see him.
    Tanya Pulley in Bowling Green, KY — Mar 06, 2019
    About Dr. Onyeoziri Nwanguma, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1982864344
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Onyeoziri Nwanguma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwanguma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nwanguma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nwanguma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nwanguma works at Surgical Weight Loss Program in Bowling Green, KY. View the full address on Dr. Nwanguma’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwanguma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwanguma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwanguma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwanguma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.