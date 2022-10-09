See All Podiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Onya Lemar, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Dr. Onya Lemar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

Dr. Lemar works at Lemar Foot and Ankle Institute, PLLC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lemar Foot and Ankle Institute, PLLC
    1213 Hermann Dr # 250, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 403-3221
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 09, 2022
    She is the reason my husband still has his foot and his leg. Before being introduced to Dr Lemar, his doctors was scheduling amputation to the knee.
    Gloria Jackson — Oct 09, 2022
    About Dr. Onya Lemar, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013255967
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
