Dr. Onoriode Edeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Onoriode Edeh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Locations
Integrative Psychological Medicine, PLLC600 Green Valley Rd Ste 304, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 676-4060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Edeh is especially responsive to clients beyond the anxiety/depression simplistic box. He asks appropriate, delving questions to establish nuance. He interviews in an engaged manner, unconcerned about which tidy mental health box you occupy. Incidentally, he's empathetic without saccharin, and his girl, Samantha, is a jack of all trades and charming while doing so.
About Dr. Onoriode Edeh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1932545167
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
- University Of Connecticut Health Center/john Dempsey Hospital
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
- University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Nigeria
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
