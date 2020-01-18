Overview

Dr. Onkarjit Marwah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Marwah works at Heartbeat Cardiovascular Medical Group in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.