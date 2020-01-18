Dr. Onkarjit Marwah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marwah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Onkarjit Marwah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Onkarjit Marwah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Marwah works at
Locations
-
1
Glendale Office660 W Broadway, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 243-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marwah?
He is an excellent and professional Doctor.
About Dr. Onkarjit Marwah, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Punjabi
- 1255314514
Education & Certifications
- Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marwah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marwah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marwah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marwah works at
Dr. Marwah has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marwah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marwah speaks Arabic, French and Punjabi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Marwah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marwah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marwah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marwah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.