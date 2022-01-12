Overview

Dr. Onisuru Okotie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson.



Dr. Okotie works at Urology Associates LLC in Muncie, IN with other offices in Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.