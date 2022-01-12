Dr. Onisuru Okotie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okotie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Onisuru Okotie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Onisuru Okotie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson.
Dr. Okotie works at
Locations
Urology Associates LLC2525 W University Ave Ste 504, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 289-7444
Urology Associates1210 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 206, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4090Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Community Hospital Anderson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Onisuru Okotie, MD
- Urology
- English, Korean
- 1649461559
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Indiana University-Bloomington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okotie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okotie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okotie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okotie has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okotie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Okotie speaks Korean.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Okotie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okotie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okotie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okotie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.