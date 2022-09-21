Dr. Onelia Ramirez-Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez-Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Onelia Ramirez-Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. Onelia Ramirez-Cook, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Child And Adolescent Tampa Bay Psychiatry - Onelia Ramirez-Cook, MD2111W W Swann Ave # 204, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 896-5181
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The reason I choose Dr. Cook, after speaking to several other psychiatrists, is she takes the approach of mental health from a full complete picture and not just giving you meds. Doing a full blood work before any medications are given and engaging my husband in my treatment plan…are the reasons I choose to see Dr. Cook. She is compassionate, clear and genuinely cares about you and your situation…I feel like she is my cheer leader wanting only the best for me. She is always available when I need her, always. I highly recommend Dr. Cook.
About Dr. Onelia Ramirez-Cook, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez-Cook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ramirez-Cook using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ramirez-Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez-Cook speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez-Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez-Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez-Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez-Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.