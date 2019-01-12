Overview

Dr. Ondrej Lisy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Charles University Prague, Czech Republic and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Lisy works at Chattanooga Heart Institute, Chattanooga, TN in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

