Dr. Ondrea McKay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ondrea McKay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ondrea McKay, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School
Dr. McKay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rutgers Health Pediatrics90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 520-7830
-
2
Multiple Sclerosis Comp Cr Ctr200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7831
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKay?
About Dr. Ondrea McKay, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1902148257
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McKay using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McKay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKay works at
Dr. McKay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.