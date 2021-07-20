See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Onassis Caneris, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Onassis Caneris, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.

Dr. Caneris works at Riverhills Neuroscience in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology
    4805 Montgomery Rd Ste 210, Cincinnati, OH 45212

  Bethesda North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 20, 2021
    Dr. Caneris is the best. He easy to have a conversation with, he explains that treatment options with you. I highly recommend Dr Caneris if you have chronic pain.
    PB — Jul 20, 2021
    About Dr. Onassis Caneris, MD

    Interventional Pain Medicine
    33 years of experience
    English
    1427160944
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Massachusetts Genl Hosp-Harvard University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    University of Chicago
    Residency
    Medical Education
    University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Onassis Caneris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Caneris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caneris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Caneris works at Riverhills Neuroscience in Cincinnati, OH.

    Dr. Caneris has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Caneris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

