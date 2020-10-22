Dr. Onaopemipo Ofodile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ofodile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Onaopemipo Ofodile, MD
Overview
Dr. Onaopemipo Ofodile, MD is a Dermatologist in Marietta, GA. They completed their residency with Univeristy Of Washington Medical Center
Locations
Dermatology and Surgery Specialists of North Atlanta4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 250, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 971-3376Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ofodile is an ideal dermatologist: knowledgeable, thorough, kind and friendly. She takes her time, answers all your questions, and offers good, common-sense advice. Of all the dermatologists I've seen for my annual skin check, she -- and her assistant Olivia -- are my favorites!
About Dr. Onaopemipo Ofodile, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Washington Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ofodile has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ofodile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ofodile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ofodile has seen patients for Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ofodile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ofodile. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ofodile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ofodile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ofodile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.