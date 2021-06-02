Dr. Onaodowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onajite Onaodowan, MD
Overview
Dr. Onajite Onaodowan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC.
Dr. Onaodowan works at
Locations
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville80 Doctors Dr Ste 4, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I just had the best experience with Dr. Onajite Onaodowan In your rheumatology department! She is professional, patient, empathetic, and thinks outside of the box. I have had a terrible pain in my right leg for almost a year and a 1/2. I have seen at least a dozen doctors from all over North Carolina and Chicago. She is the only one who truly listened to my symptoms and gave me a completely different diagnosis. And she it seems was right! Thank you Dr. Onaodowan for your patience and expertise! And thank you Advent Health for hiring a young, brilliant, and innovative doctor! I cannot recommend her highly enough!
About Dr. Onajite Onaodowan, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onaodowan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Onaodowan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Onaodowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onaodowan works at
Dr. Onaodowan has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onaodowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Onaodowan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onaodowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onaodowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onaodowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.