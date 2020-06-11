See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. On Lau, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. On Lau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lau works at LAU ON MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    On Hin Lau MD PC
    139 Centre St Ste 604, New York, NY 10013 (212) 267-3773

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 11, 2020
    Dr Lau is our family doctor. My entire family goes to see him. He took really good care of my grandfather and grandmother before they both passed. They were his patients for over 20 years. He is a very dedicated and attentive doctor. His office gets busy but he never gets frustrated or does he shortchange his time with his patients. He needs a vacation sometimes though. Dr Lau, if you are reading this, take some time for yourself sometime!
    About Dr. On Lau, MD

    Internal Medicine
    35 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    1033165345
    Education & Certifications

    PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. On Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

