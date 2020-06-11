Dr. On Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. On Lau, MD
Dr. On Lau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lau works at
On Hin Lau MD PC, 139 Centre St Ste 604, New York, NY 10013, (212) 267-3777
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Lau is our family doctor. My entire family goes to see him. He took really good care of my grandfather and grandmother before they both passed. They were his patients for over 20 years. He is a very dedicated and attentive doctor. His office gets busy but he never gets frustrated or does he shortchange his time with his patients. He needs a vacation sometimes though. Dr Lau, if you are reading this, take some time for yourself sometime!
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1033165345
- PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lau speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.