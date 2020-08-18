Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. On Chen, MD
Dr. On Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Stonybrook Dialysis Clinic26 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-1060
- 2 500 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-1060
- 3 1554 PO Box, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-1060
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
My husband was lucky Dr Chen was on call - he was brought in as an emergency With the Covid visitor restrictions, I was not able to be at the hospital during the procedure. Dr Chen called me before and after. My husband felt at ease right away . Can’t thank Dr. Chen enough!
Dr. On Chen, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
