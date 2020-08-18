Overview

Dr. On Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Stonybrook Dialysis Clinic in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY and Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.