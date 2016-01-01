Dr. Tsarumi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omotola Tsarumi, MD
Overview
Dr. Omotola Tsarumi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Belmont, MA. They graduated from BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Mclean Hospital115 Mill St, Belmont, MA 02478 Directions (617) 870-1596Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Omotola Tsarumi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsarumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsarumi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsarumi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsarumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsarumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.