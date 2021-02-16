See All Hematologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Omotayo Fasan, MD

Hematology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Omotayo Fasan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Lagos and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Fasan works at UROLOGY SPECIALISTS OF THE CAROLINAS in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Hematology
    1718 E 4th St Ste 807, Charlotte, NC 28204 (704) 316-3297

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Myeloma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Myeloma

Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Abdominal Pain
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Erythropoietin Test
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Leukocytosis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Plasmapheresis
Pneumonia
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allogenic Stem Cell Transplant for Hematologic Malignancy
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Autologous Stem Cell Transplant for Hematologic Malignancy
B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
B-Cell Lymphoma
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Marrow Disorders
Bone Marrow Transplant
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemophilia
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Thalassemia
Therapeutic Apheresis
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Withdrawal
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Omotayo Fasan, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386804409
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • King's College Hospital
    Residency
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Internship
    • Drexel University College Of Medicine/ Hahnemann University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Lagos
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omotayo Fasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fasan works at UROLOGY SPECIALISTS OF THE CAROLINAS in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Fasan’s profile.

    Dr. Fasan has seen patients for Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fasan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

