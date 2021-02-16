Overview

Dr. Omotayo Fasan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Lagos and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Fasan works at UROLOGY SPECIALISTS OF THE CAROLINAS in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.