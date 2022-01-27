Dr. Omondi Nyongo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nyongo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omondi Nyongo, MD
Overview
Dr. Omondi Nyongo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Ophthalmology Department301 Industrial 1 Fl Rd Ste 470, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions
Sutter Bay Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2974
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Thoughtful, kind and provided excellent guidance on my daughter’s care.
About Dr. Omondi Nyongo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nyongo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nyongo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nyongo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nyongo speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nyongo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nyongo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nyongo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nyongo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.