Dr. Omolara Olowoyeye, MD
Overview
Dr. Omolara Olowoyeye, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD.
Dr. Olowoyeye works at
Locations
Michael J. Tanenhaus D.D.S. P.A.10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 414, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 430-4000
Kaiser Permanente Largo Medical Center1221 MERCANTILE LN, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774 Directions (301) 618-5500
Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center Radiology700 2nd St NE, Washington, DC 20002 Directions (202) 346-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My reception was welcoming, everything was professional and organized. Dr. O was very pleasant and caring, willing to explain everything in terms that were understandable to my satisfaction I felt very important. Thanks,
About Dr. Omolara Olowoyeye, MD
- Dermatology
- English
NPI: 1760703193
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olowoyeye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olowoyeye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olowoyeye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Olowoyeye. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olowoyeye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olowoyeye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olowoyeye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.