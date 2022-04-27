See All Dermatologists in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Omolara Olowoyeye, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. 

Dr. Olowoyeye works at Radiance Dermatology, LLC in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Upper Marlboro, MD and Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael J. Tanenhaus D.D.S. P.A.
    10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 414, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 430-4000
    Kaiser Permanente Largo Medical Center
    1221 MERCANTILE LN, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-5500
    Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center Radiology
    700 2nd St NE, Washington, DC 20002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 346-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Acne
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Acne

Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 27, 2022
    My reception was welcoming, everything was professional and organized. Dr. O was very pleasant and caring, willing to explain everything in terms that were understandable to my satisfaction I felt very important. Thanks,
    Travis — Apr 27, 2022
    About Dr. Omolara Olowoyeye, MD

    • Dermatology
    NPI Number
    • 1760703193
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omolara Olowoyeye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olowoyeye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olowoyeye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olowoyeye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Olowoyeye. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olowoyeye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olowoyeye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olowoyeye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

