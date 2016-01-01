See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Chico, CA
Dr. Omolade Maurice-Diya, MD

Pain Medicine
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Omolade Maurice-Diya, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.

Dr. Maurice-Diya works at Interventional Pain Solutions in Chico, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA and Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain Solutions PC
    10 Governors Ln, Chico, CA 95926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 343-4757
  2. 2
    E Carwile Leroy Jr MD Inc. A Medical Corp.
    1805 E Fir Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-9300
  3. 3
    Byron J Van Dyke MD
    1158 N Court St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 768-1722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Enloe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Trigger Point Injection
Fibromyalgia
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Trigger Point Injection

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

About Dr. Omolade Maurice-Diya, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821354200
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Omolade Maurice-Diya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurice-Diya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Maurice-Diya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maurice-Diya has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maurice-Diya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Maurice-Diya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurice-Diya.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maurice-Diya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maurice-Diya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

