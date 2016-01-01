Dr. Omolade Maurice-Diya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurice-Diya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omolade Maurice-Diya, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Omolade Maurice-Diya, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.
Interventional Pain Solutions PC10 Governors Ln, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 343-4757
E Carwile Leroy Jr MD Inc. A Medical Corp.1805 E Fir Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (661) 327-9300
Byron J Van Dyke MD1158 N Court St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 768-1722
- Enloe Medical Center
About Dr. Omolade Maurice-Diya, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1821354200
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Dr. Maurice-Diya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maurice-Diya has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maurice-Diya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
