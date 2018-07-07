Dr. Hogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omodele Hogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omodele Hogan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Hogan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Geisinger Medical Center100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-6028
-
2
TMH Physician Partners, Endocrinology Specialists2406 E Plaza Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-7387
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hogan?
Dr Hogan is amazing.
About Dr. Omodele Hogan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1093940918
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hogan works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.