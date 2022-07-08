Overview

Dr. Omobola Olaniyan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Hlth Scis, U Ife and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Elkhart General Hospital.



Dr. Olaniyan works at Valley Children's Healthcare in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

