Dr. Omobola Olaniyan, MD
Dr. Omobola Olaniyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omobola Olaniyan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Hlth Scis, U Ife and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Elkhart General Hospital.
Dr. Olaniyan works at
Locations
-
1
Magnolia Pediatrics2497 Herndon Ave Ste 103, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 538-3070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

Just adore her. Met her when my twins were born she rounded on them and immediately switched to her for all our kids.
About Dr. Omobola Olaniyan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1467543769
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- howard university hospital
- Fac Hlth Scis, U Ife
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Elkhart General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olaniyan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Olaniyan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Olaniyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Olaniyan works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Olaniyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
