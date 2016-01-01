Overview

Dr. Omkar Marathe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Marathe works at PIH Health- Hematology/Oncology in Downey, CA with other offices in Lynwood, CA, Lakewood, CA and Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.