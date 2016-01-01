Dr. Omkar Marathe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marathe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omkar Marathe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Richy Agajanian MD A Professional Corp.11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 309, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 869-1201
Oncology Inst Hope/Innovtn3628 E Imperial Hwy Ste 100, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 667-4000
The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation3300 E South St Ste 304, Lakewood, CA 90805 Directions (562) 232-0550
Michael Fishman Dpm Inc.3851 Katella Ave Ste 355, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 264-5154
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Omkar Marathe, MD
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1982989836
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marathe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marathe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marathe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marathe speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marathe. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marathe.
