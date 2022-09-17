See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Irvine, CA
Dr. Omid Vesal, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (120)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Omid Vesal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai.

Dr. Vesal works at Irvine Urgent Care in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    O M Vesal MD Medical Corp
    2500 Alton Pkwy Ste 101, Irvine, CA 92606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 222-2272
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 17, 2022
    I’ve had some low expectations for an urgent care doctor, dr Vesal definitely raise the bar. 10/10!
    Abe Vivarez — Sep 17, 2022
    About Dr. Omid Vesal, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omid Vesal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vesal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vesal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vesal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Vesal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vesal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vesal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vesal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.