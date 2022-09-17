Dr. Omid Vesal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vesal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omid Vesal, MD
Overview
Dr. Omid Vesal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai.
Locations
O M Vesal MD Medical Corp2500 Alton Pkwy Ste 101, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (949) 222-2272Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had some low expectations for an urgent care doctor, dr Vesal definitely raise the bar. 10/10!
About Dr. Omid Vesal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1003856204
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital The
- Mount Sinai
Dr. Vesal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vesal accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vesal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Vesal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vesal.
