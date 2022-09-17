Overview

Dr. Omid Vesal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai.



Dr. Vesal works at Irvine Urgent Care in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.