Overview

Dr. Omid Vahdat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Vahdat works at Omid Vahdat M.D. in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Congestive Heart Failure and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.