Dr. Omid Seylabi, MD
Overview
Dr. Omid Seylabi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL.
Dr. Seylabi works at
Locations
New Life Maternity and Womens Center2100 NE 36th St Ste 201, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Directions (954) 781-3230
Oakridge Ambulatory Surgery1000 NE 56th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 Directions (954) 229-8660
Broward Health Imperial Point - Psych6401 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 781-0180
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was perfect like all my visits with Dr Seylabi. I called with a problem and was given an apt. that day. Very caring Doctor and staff.
About Dr. Omid Seylabi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1619097169
