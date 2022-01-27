Dr. Omid Rabbani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabbani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omid Rabbani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omid Rabbani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rabbani works at
Locations
Patient Focused Neurology2230 Lynn Rd Ste 350, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3758Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Simi Valley2650 Jones Way Ste 30, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 254-3733Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Care I felt it important to take the time to write about my experience with Dr. Rabbani. I had come into the office for a scheduled EMG test (a test I had tremendous fear and anxiety about based on the comments of others). Dr. Rabbani was the one who conducted the test. I explained the concern I was having. I can not overstate the empathy and compassion shown me. Dr. Rabbani talked with me throughout the procedure, and specifically, explained each step along the way, helping to ease my mind. What I feared would be an unpleasant experience became something completely tolerable.
About Dr. Omid Rabbani, MD
- Neurology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1033296587
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Chicago Medical School
