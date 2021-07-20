Dr. Omid Naim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omid Naim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omid Naim, MD is an Integrative Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Integrative Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine.
Dr. Naim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hope Integrative Health Inc.4515 Sherman Oaks Ave, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (747) 247-2203Monday3:00pm - 11:00pmTuesday3:00pm - 11:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 11:00pmThursday3:00pm - 11:00pmFriday3:00pm - 11:00pmSaturday3:00pm - 11:00pmSunday3:00pm - 11:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naim?
Dr Naim, is honestly the first Psychiatrist Ive EVER seen (and there have been many) He saved my life. I honestly feel like he was the first Dr. to actually listen to me and really hear me. Not just rush me out the door with a bunch of prescription drugs only looking at and addressing the symptoms I was exhibiting, . I have no desire to be on psychiatric drugs for the rest of my life. Dr Omid helped me to really find the root cause of my issues and work through them, and Ive never felt better after only a few months and Im almost pharma free.
About Dr. Omid Naim, MD
- Integrative Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1225223936
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naim works at
Dr. Naim speaks Persian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Naim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.