See All Psychiatrists in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. Omid Naim, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Omid Naim, MD

Integrative Psychiatry
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Omid Naim, MD is an Integrative Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Integrative Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine.

Dr. Naim works at Hope Integrative Psychiatry in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hope Integrative Health Inc.
    4515 Sherman Oaks Ave, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (747) 247-2203
    Monday
    3:00pm - 11:00pm
    Tuesday
    3:00pm - 11:00pm
    Wednesday
    3:00pm - 11:00pm
    Thursday
    3:00pm - 11:00pm
    Friday
    3:00pm - 11:00pm
    Saturday
    3:00pm - 11:00pm
    Sunday
    3:00pm - 11:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Naim?

Jul 20, 2021
Dr Naim, is honestly the first Psychiatrist Ive EVER seen (and there have been many) He saved my life. I honestly feel like he was the first Dr. to actually listen to me and really hear me. Not just rush me out the door with a bunch of prescription drugs only looking at and addressing the symptoms I was exhibiting, . I have no desire to be on psychiatric drugs for the rest of my life. Dr Omid helped me to really find the root cause of my issues and work through them, and Ive never felt better after only a few months and Im almost pharma free.
RICARDO — Jul 20, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Omid Naim, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Omid Naim, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Naim to family and friends

Dr. Naim's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Naim

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Omid Naim, MD.

About Dr. Omid Naim, MD

Specialties
  • Integrative Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1225223936
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Omid Naim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Naim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Naim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Naim works at Hope Integrative Psychiatry in Sherman Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Naim’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Naim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Omid Naim, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.