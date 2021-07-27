Dr. O Lesani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. O Lesani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. O Lesani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Albany Medical College of Union University and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Lesani works at
Locations
-
1
Las Vegas Urology (Las Vegas)7150 W Sunset Rd Ste 201A, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 385-4342Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Teachers Health Trust
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lesani?
Dr. Alex Lesani is the best urologist you can get if you live in Las Vegas and surrounding area. The only doctor with the fellowship and thousands of surgeries done. My experience was that I looked for a surgeon with at least few hundreds prostatectomies a year. He is very skilled, very cooperative, before and after the surgery. I can't have enough words to described my experience with doctor Lesani. He is your best bet if you will need an urologist. He takes time to explain you everything you need to know about the disease and the procedure you must have. Very professional. Also, his staff is very attentive, and I want to mention here Mrs. Zsuzsanna Hood the surgery scheduler, she is very responsive to all your questions right away. Thank you Dr. Lesani, thank you a million times for saving my life! Five stars for Dr. Alex Omid Lesani and all his staff!
About Dr. O Lesani, MD
- Urology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1245242957
Education & Certifications
- 1982
- Albany Medical College of Union University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lesani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lesani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lesani works at
Dr. Lesani speaks Persian and Spanish.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.