Overview

Dr. Omid Jazaeri, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Jazaeri works at Champaign Dental Group in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.