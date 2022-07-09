Dr. Omid Javadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omid Javadi, MD
Dr. Omid Javadi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Brown University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery393 Blossom Hill Rd Ste 210B, San Jose, CA 95123 Directions (408) 356-7205
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Needed urgent mitral valve repair heart surgery. Dr. Javadi really helped me feel confident doing in and did a great job. He was very supportive after the surgery, too. I recommend him highly.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Persian
- 1720032808
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Ny University Med Ctr Bellvue
- NY University Med Ctr
- Brown University School of Medicine
- University of Oregon
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Javadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javadi has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Javadi speaks Persian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Javadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javadi.
