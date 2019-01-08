Overview

Dr. Omid Ghalambor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tehran Faculty Of Med.



Dr. Ghalambor works at NorTex Spine & Joint Institute, Allen, TX in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Fibromyalgia and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.