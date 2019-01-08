Dr. Omid Ghalambor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghalambor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omid Ghalambor, MD
Dr. Omid Ghalambor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tehran Faculty Of Med.
NorTex Spine & Joint Institute981 State Highway 121 Ste 4150, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 872-8408
I sure wish Dr. Ghalambor was still in Effingham, IL--I have had so many injections in my back by the ones at the pain clinic currently, but no one has been able to help me the way Dr. Ghalambor was able to. I was searching to see where he had went when I finally found this info, but financially I can't afford to go to Texas--I wish I could win the Lotto--that would be the first trip I would take--TEXAS IS SO LUCKY TO HAVE HIM!!!
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, French and Persian
- 1710008966
- Harvard University Massachusetts General Hospital
- Anesthesiology
- Harbor Hospital MD
- University Of Tehran Faculty Of Med
NorTex Spine & Joint Institute
