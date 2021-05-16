Dr. Omid Fatemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fatemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omid Fatemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omid Fatemi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ojai Valley Community Hospital.
Dr. Fatemi works at
Locations
-
1
Community Memorial Health System2361 E VINEYARD AVE, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 981-3770
-
2
Cardiology Associates1701 Solar Dr Ste 150, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 278-4020
-
3
Cardiology Associates Medical Group168 N Brent St Ste 503, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 653-0101Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fatemi?
I am new patient to Dr. Fatemi who was recommended to me by a friend. I have had two appointments with him. He is quite knowledgable, patient, and takes the time to explain things in great detail. I feel like I am in excellent hands as his patient!
About Dr. Omid Fatemi, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1326293143
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital at Washington Hospital Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fatemi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fatemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fatemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fatemi works at
Dr. Fatemi has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fatemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fatemi speaks Persian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fatemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fatemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fatemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fatemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.