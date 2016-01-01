Dr. Omid Farahmand, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farahmand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omid Farahmand, DMD
Overview
Dr. Omid Farahmand, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in W Hollywood, CA.
Dr. Farahmand works at
Locations
Dr. Omid Farahmand, DMD9201 W Sunset Blvd Ste 915, W Hollywood, CA 90069 Directions (310) 272-5435
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Omid Farahmand, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1104846971
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farahmand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farahmand accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farahmand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farahmand works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Farahmand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farahmand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farahmand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farahmand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.