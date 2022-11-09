Overview

Dr. Omid Bakhtar, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.



Dr. Bakhtar works at Coastal Health Partners in Watsonville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Renal Osteodystrophy and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.