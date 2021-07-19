Overview

Dr. Omer Zuberi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Middleburg, FL. They graduated from University of Karachi - Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Zuberi works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology - Clay in Middleburg, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.