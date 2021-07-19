Dr. Omer Zuberi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuberi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omer Zuberi, MD
Overview
Dr. Omer Zuberi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Middleburg, FL. They graduated from University of Karachi - Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Zuberi works at
Locations
-
1
St. Vincent's Clay County - Cardiology1658 St Vincents Way Ste 300, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 773-4147
-
2
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 425-8690Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Northside Office3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 425-8708Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zuberi?
No further comment with 1st visit with dr Zuberi. He’s the same doctor at FCCI always listening to his patients and give his utmost care to patient.
About Dr. Omer Zuberi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Urdu
- 1144438482
Education & Certifications
- University of Karachi - Karachi Pakistan
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuberi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuberi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuberi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuberi works at
Dr. Zuberi has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuberi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zuberi speaks Urdu.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuberi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuberi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuberi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuberi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.