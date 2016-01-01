Dr. Tarar accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omer Tarar, MD
Overview
Dr. Omer Tarar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tarar works at
Locations
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital1906 Belleview Ave Se, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 981-7000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Jersey City Medical Center355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 915-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Omer Tarar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1891161162
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.