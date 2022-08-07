Dr. Omer Riaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omer Riaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omer Riaz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth Univ McV Schl Med. and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Chilton Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Riaz works at
Locations
Advanced Vascular Associates131 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 437-3596
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Chilton Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a stent in my left leg that collapsed in Florida on vacation and I ended up in the hospital having emergency surgery on 5/13/22 in HCA Floria JFK hospital but all they did was open the stent they never cleaned out the blood clots. When I got back to NJ the stent had already collapsed again and I ended up in Morristown Medical Center with a second emergency surgery on 5/26/22. He’s definitely one of the kindest, most compassionate doctors I’ve met in years. He never rushes you, and he explains things so you don’t need a medical degree to understand him. His team, including Kim the PA and Dr Geo were amazing too. Everyone was so kind. I was in danger of losing two toes because when the blood clot- it broke into particles that landed in my left foot & toes. He literally saved them after they had turned black! I was also cut about 6” straight up my groin twice in two weeks. A very painful place to be cut. I truly believe he saved my life- I was heparin induced thrombosis too.
About Dr. Omer Riaz, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1801006838
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth Univ McV Schl Med.
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Riaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Riaz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Riaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riaz works at
Dr. Riaz has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Riaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riaz.
