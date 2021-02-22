Overview

Dr. Omer Raheem, MD is an Urology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF AL-MUSTANSIRIYAH / MUSTANSIRIYAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Raheem works at Tulane Lakeside Hospital for Women and Children in Metairie, LA with other offices in Chicago, IL and New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Male Infertility, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.