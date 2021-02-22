See All Urologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Omer Raheem, MD

Urology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Omer Raheem, MD is an Urology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF AL-MUSTANSIRIYAH / MUSTANSIRIYAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.

Dr. Raheem works at Tulane Lakeside Hospital for Women and Children in Metairie, LA with other offices in Chicago, IL and New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Male Infertility, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tulane-lakeside Hospital
    4700 S I 10 Service Rd W, Metairie, LA 70001 (504) 780-8282
    5758 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 (504) 819-8454
    Tulane University Medical Group (tumg)
    3525 Prytania St Ste 614, New Orleans, LA 70115 (504) 819-8454
    Tulane Urology & Fertility Clinic
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 3, New Orleans, LA 70112 (504) 988-5271

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulane Medical Center
  • University Medical Center New Orleans

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Male Infertility
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Microsurgery Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Penis Curvature Correction Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Transgender Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Repair Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 22, 2021
    Feb 22, 2021

Doctor Raheem and his staff that includes Jill (Office Mgr.), Jessica (MA) and Lisa (MA) are AWESOME!!! I drive from Jackson, Mississippi to New Orleans, Louisiana for their care, expertise and services. I have recommended all of my family and friends to support Dr. Raheem and staff at the Tulane Urology Garden District Office because of their professionalism and ability to relate to one's needs. Again, this is a hidden jewel in the lovely Garden District in the city of New Orleans and in the Tulane Medical system. I am hooked like a fish on this clinic. :-) Please, continue to keep up the good work in keeping this Clinic a success. Thanks, Reggie Knighten from Jackson, Mississippi
    Reggie Knighten — Feb 22, 2021
    About Dr. Omer Raheem, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336436252
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF AL-MUSTANSIRIYAH / MUSTANSIRIYAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raheem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raheem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raheem has seen patients for Male Infertility, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raheem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Raheem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raheem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raheem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raheem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

