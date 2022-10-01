See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Omer Munshi, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Omer Munshi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Munshi works at Fondren Orthopedic Group Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gulf Freeway Medical PA
    12835 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 922-9979
    Monday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Munshi Modern Pain at Memorial Hermann Ortho and Spine Hospital
    5420 West Loop S, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 922-9979
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    1333 Moursund St Bldg G, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-5034

Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Boon-Chapman
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 01, 2022
    Always listens and is deeply concerned about me health. Extremely helpful and wonderful bedside manners. Would recommend Dr Munshi for sure!
    Lisa — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Omer Munshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1790913739
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UT-San Antonio
    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • St Mary's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • St George's Hospital Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • William and Mary
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omer Munshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munshi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Munshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

