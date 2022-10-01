Dr. Omer Munshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omer Munshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Omer Munshi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Gulf Freeway Medical PA12835 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (281) 922-9979Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Munshi Modern Pain at Memorial Hermann Ortho and Spine Hospital5420 West Loop S, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (281) 922-9979Thursday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 3 1333 Moursund St Bldg G, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 799-5034
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always listens and is deeply concerned about me health. Extremely helpful and wonderful bedside manners. Would recommend Dr Munshi for sure!
About Dr. Omer Munshi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1790913739
Education & Certifications
- UT-San Antonio
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- St Mary's Hospital
- St George's Hospital Medical School
- William and Mary
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munshi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Munshi speaks Hindi and Urdu.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Munshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.