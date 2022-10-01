Overview

Dr. Omer Munshi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Munshi works at Fondren Orthopedic Group Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.