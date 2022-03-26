See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boulder, CO
Dr. Omer Mei-Dan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Omer Mei-Dan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Mei-Dan works at CU Sports Medicine And Performance Center in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CU Sports Medicine and Performance Center
    2150 Stadium Dr Fl 2, Boulder, CO 80309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 315-9900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Hip Arthroscopy
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Hip Arthroscopy
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 26, 2022
    If I could give infinite stars I would. After 25 years of intense pain and multiple misdiagnoses from multiple doctors Dr. Mei-Dan and his team have given me a new life. I am a "barely-athletic" 50 yo female and currently 5 mo post op from a labrum scope and PAO. My chronic debilitating pain and the cane I had to use are gone. Completely gone. I am so grateful everyday for his commitment to this expertise and the way it's changed my life. Dr. Mei-Dan was always honest, clear (sometimes blunt :) but never mislead me. He and his PA Christopher (total sweetheart ) checked on me multiple times post-op and expressed a deep investment in my wellbeing. I have so much to look forward to now instead of feeling like my life was closing down on me. My biggest word of advice for those considering a PAO. Educate yourself, prepare well and take responsibility for your part. The surgery is one part of a whole process to heal your hip. Thank you Dr. Mei-Dan and your whole amazing team.
    Erin K. — Mar 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Omer Mei-Dan, MD
    About Dr. Omer Mei-Dan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316211071
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omer Mei-Dan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mei-Dan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mei-Dan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mei-Dan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mei-Dan works at CU Sports Medicine And Performance Center in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Dr. Mei-Dan’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mei-Dan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mei-Dan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mei-Dan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mei-Dan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

