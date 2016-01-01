Overview

Dr. Omer Masood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Masood works at Digestive Medical Care Of Long Island in East Meadow, NY with other offices in Glen Cove, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.