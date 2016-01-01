Dr. Omer Masood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omer Masood, MD
Dr. Omer Masood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Masood Medical PC30 Newbridge Rd Ste LL1, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 307-0980
Gastrointestinal Associates of Long Isla10 Medical Plz Ste 304, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (516) 307-0980
GCH - Dept of Medicine101 Saint Andrews Ln, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (516) 674-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386603926
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
