Dr. Omer Kucuk, MD
Overview
Dr. Omer Kucuk, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Locations
1
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-1900
2
Grady Memorial Hospital80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 489-9000
3
Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital of Atlanta5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (678) 843-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr Kucuk when he was with Karmanos Cancer Institute in 2005. He was very thorough in his treatment and explanations. Always had time for questions and when I was having a down day could always manage to pick my spirits up.
About Dr. Omer Kucuk, MD
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1255388948
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
